Technical issue and weather cause flights cancellation

Fiji Link has apologized for domestic flights cancellation to a number of routes yesterday.

It says that their flight FJZ/FJ34 from Suva to Labasa returned to Nausori shortly after departure due to technical issue.

It adds that following an initial assessment, the aircraft required additional troubleshooting, which necessitated ferrying it to Nadi for further inspection and as a result, flights FJ181/180 to Rotuma were canceled to facilitate recovery of services on the Suva-Labasa-Suva route.

Additionally, Fiji Link says that adverse weather conditions affected later flights, with cancellations imposed just prior to departure of FJ36 (Suva-Labasa) and FJ86 (Labasa-Nadi).

FBC News understands that most passengers had planned this trip to celebrate Diwali with their loved ones to which Fiji Link says it understand the significant these cancellation has caused and it apologizes for it.

It says their team is working tirelessly to assist affected passengers, including arranging alternative accommodations and transfers where possible.

The National Airline says it is working to restore regular services.