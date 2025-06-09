A.I in schools to be monitored

The Ministry of Education is once again pushing for the integration of AI technologies into the education system.

However, Minister Aseri Radrodro has made it clear that alongside this progress, the Ministry is committed to addressing the risks associated with AI, particularly in light of recent cases of misuse.

Radrodro says the Ministry will implement strict measures to ensure AI platforms are used responsibly, with a strong focus on protecting students’ privacy and ensuring the ethical use of these tools in education.

The Ministry has stressed that to effectively implement AI-driven teaching, it is imperative to upgrade and thoroughly train teachers.

“Not only the Ministry of Education, but the entire education system needs to be well-versed, because we have to teach AI in a way that ensures it is used positively in schools.”

Radrodro adds that this initiative will help teachers use AI responsibly, ensuring it benefits students and improves learning outcomes.

Minister for Women Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, adds that regulations have been put in place to enhance the safety of children.

“I think the Ministry of Education is already working on counselling. It is not easy for a teacher to look after 40–50 children. Discipline, education, and values need to start at home.”

Kiran highlights that a collective effort from families, schools, and communities is crucial for promoting responsible digital behavior and ensuring children’s well-being in the digital age.

