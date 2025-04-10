Teacher unions urge proper grievance steps

[File Photo]

Fiji’s two major teacher unions are urging all educators to follow proper grievance procedures when raising concerns about salary delays and other issues.

The Fiji Teachers Union and the Fijian Teachers Association made the call after a recent social media post highlighted delayed salary payments for new teachers.

This matter has also been addressed by Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

FTU General Secretary Muniappa Goundar says while the issue has been ongoing for years, it’s up to Heads of schools to ensure timely processing of teacher documents.

“There is a process that has to be followed. Right? So, our members need to understand. Our time, when we started way back in 1989, the same things were there.”

Goundar adds that salary delays often happen between document submission at the school level and verification by the ministry. He’s urging teachers not to air frustrations on social media.

“Putting your frustration, across via social media, it doesn’t, work. Put it to the right people. Through the right channel and then if nobody listens, then the unions are there.”

FTA General Secretary Paula Manumanitoga echoed the same sentiments, encouraging teachers to be patient and follow proper processes.

He also called on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Biman Prasad and the relevant departments to ensure prompt salary payments and financial support for teachers.

