Teacher support and student safety in focus

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro with students and teachers [Source: Ministry of Education/Facebook]

The Education Ministry reached 611 Early Childhood Education centers and 50 Eastern Division schools during the first two terms of the year.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro said the visits aim to ensure all children have access to quality education and to strengthen teacher support.

The ECE visits across nine Education Districts focused on monitoring teacher qualifications, classroom environments, child safety and supporting inclusive education.

Teachers also received on-site guidance and mentoring.

In the Eastern Division, which includes Lomaiviti, Kadavu, Lau and Rotuma, 43 primary schools and seven secondary schools were visited.

Visits included teacher mentoring, infrastructure assessments, curriculum workshops and community engagement through parental support meetings.

The Ministry joined a multi-Ministry DFAT mission to Rotuma to inspect school resources and explore introducing Business Administration and Vocational Agriculture at Rotuma High School.

Radrodro states the Ministry remains committed to regular monitoring, professional learning support and inclusive education to ensure all children receive a strong and fair foundation for lifelong learning.

