Teacher qualifications linked to failure rates

An analysis conducted at the district level by the Education Ministry shows that the Year 8 failure rate has increased, potentially due to a lack of appropriately qualified teachers.

Minister Aseri Radrodro highlights that a contributing factor to the high failure rate may be the presence of teachers with only secondary school qualifications in primary schools.

He adds that this is one of the challenges faced in the education system, as teachers may lack the specific skills and training required to effectively teach at the primary school level.

He says that the Ministry is working on developing strategies to address the root causes of these educational challenges.

“So, that is something that we will have to work very hard on to try and improve, to allow our students to ensure they at least receive that basic education level.”

The Minister says they will expand the Matua Program in various districts to provide targeted support to struggling students, ensuring they receive the necessary resources and guidance.

Radrodro reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring every child receives a complete education, from Early Childhood Education to higher education.