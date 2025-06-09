Teacher bailed for alleged dangerous driving

Saleshni Singh

A school teacher who is alleged to have been involved in an accident in Labasa last month has been released on strict bail condition by the Magistrates Court.

Singh appeared before Magistrate Amelia Vavadakua, facing one count of dangerous driving and one count of reckless and negligent act.

She has been ordered to surrender all travel documents and her driver’s license, avoid the school compound of the victim, not re-offend, and not change her address without the court’s approval.

It is alleged that she hit a student who was on a pedestrian crossing in Delailabasa.

The court heard that the student had to be airlifted to Suva due to the severity of the injuries but has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

The case has been adjourned to October 3

