TD09F now a category 1 Tropical Cyclone named Rae

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service/Facebook]

Tropical depression 09F has now upgraded to a tropical cyclone.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says Tropical Cyclone Rae is tracking towards the eastern part of the country which includes the Northern Division, Lomaiviti, and Lau Group and the windward side of the main island.

Fiji Met Director Misaeli Funaki says strong winds and heavy rains can be expected from later tonight.

Funaki adds that TC Rae is likely to intensify further to a Category 2 cyclone in the next few hours.

TC Rae is expected to move away from the Fiji group from later tomorrow.

Heavy rains and flooding of low lying areas and major rivers are also expected.

Funaki is urging those on the track of the cyclone to make necessary preparations

More to follow.