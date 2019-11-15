Rehabilitation of schools continue

Only nine days remain until the start of the new school year and authorities in the North are racing against time to complete the rehabilitation of schools.

Commissioner Northern, Uraia Rainima says they have very little time left but they are glad that the COVID-19 tests for the Australian Defence Forces personnel have come out negative.

Rainima says with the rebuilding of the school on Galoa Island almost complete, the personnel will be deployed only to repair the affected schools in Vanua Levu.

” We have a lot of plans for them, everybody was waiting for that (test result) because we have 32 schools to work on. Our plans is after that to deploy them to other areas, the Island of Yadua and also mainland. We have very little time with us.”

Rainima adds, they have been briefed on the progress of the rehabilitation work on the school at Galoa Island in Bua and they are happy.

He says while they initially planned for the rehabilitation work to be completed by today, it could go on for a couple more days.