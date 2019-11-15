Home

TC Yasa

Red Cross assists more than 2800

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 4, 2021 4:20 pm
[Source: Fiji Red Cross/Twitter]

The Fiji Red Cross has so far assisted over 2800 households, which were affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

FRCS Director-General, Ilisapeci Rokotunidau, says the 2802 households have been assisted by their staff and volunteers, who have been working around the clock to ensure that everyone affected gets help.

Rokotunidau says they are currently planning for Phase 2 which will address the gap areas from the first round.

To date, the Fiji Red Cross Society has delivered a total of 6810 relief items to 2,589 households in the North, 197 households in the West and 16 households in the East.

The relief supplies include; tarpaulins, shelter tool kits, kitchen sets, mosquito nets, jerry cans, blankets, solar lanterns, hygiene kits, disability kits, dignity kits and black packs (household) which contains clothes.

