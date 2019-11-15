Small boats to boost COVID-19 protocols monitoring

The TC Yasa relief response operation has been boosted with the provision of boats to help relevant stakeholders.

It will assist the Ministry of Health and the RFMF monitor COVID-Protocols in light of the arrival of the HMAS Adelaide.

Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says the biggest challenge they have now is to monitor the maritime area between mainland Vanua Levu and the islands because of the presence of the vessel.

The HMAS Adelaide is berthed near Galoa Island in Bua with its 600 personnel on board undergoing COVID-19 quarantine protocols.

Two boats arrived yesterday to assist the surveillance teams.

“We have additional small sea capabilities just to cater for teams going across and there will also be dedicated vessels for those monitoring the COVID-19 protocols.”

Fiji developed carefully-supervised quarantine corridors to reinforce the COVID-19 quarantine protocols to allow the HMAS Adelaide and its crew to safely assist the TC Yasa response operation.