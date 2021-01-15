PM thanks ADF for assisting Fiji

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has thanked the Australian Defence Forces and the Australian Government for the rehabilitation work carried out at Galoa Island Primary School.

Bainimarama was at Galoa Island yesterday afternoon to check on the rebuilding of the school building that was left flattened by TC Yasa.

Speaking at the school, Bainimarama thanked the ADF personnel for the wonderful work they are doing for Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Conveying Fiji’s appreciation on behalf of all Fijians, Bainimarama expressed gratitude for their sacrifices to make good the devastation caused by the cyclone.

The ADF personnel left Brisbane on board the HMAS Adelaide on Christmas Eve and arrived in Fiji waters on December 30th.

All 618 of them spent Christmas out at sea traveling to Fiji and spent New Year’s in Fiji waters while under quarantine.

SPeaking to ADF Captain Stuart Watters, Bainimarama commended them saying this is normally the time to be spent with families but they are in Fiji to assist in the TC Yasa rehabilitation work.

The rebuilding of the classroom block at the school was completed yesterday and the classrooms were fitted with new desks and chairs.

The ADF also donated four ‘school in a box kits along with a generator to the school.

The ADF has also been very instrumental in the delivery of food and relief supplies to the Northern maritime communities ravaged by TC Yasa.