TC Mal heads our way

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

Tropical Depression 02F has been named Tropical Cyclone Mal at 6pm today.

At the time, TC Mal was located at about 655km West-NorthWest of Rotuma and at about 945km NorthWest of Yasawa-I-Rara.

The cyclone is expected to track to the west of Fiji within the next 24 to 48 hours and approach the group as a category 2 system.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Meteorological Office says we should expect gale-force winds to affect especially the western division from tomorrow.

For a Category 2 cyclone, you can expect the following conditions and impacts:

1. Wind Speeds: Category 2 cyclones have sustained wind speeds ranging from 96 to 110 knots (111 to 129 miles per hour or 178 to 208 kilometers per hour). These winds can cause significant damage to buildings and infrastructure.

2. Damage: Category 2 cyclones can lead to damage to roof structures, windows, and doors. They can also uproot trees, causing power outages and disruptions to transportation.

3. Flooding: Heavy rainfall associated with a Category 2 cyclone can result in flooding, especially in low-lying areas and near riverbanks. This can lead to flash floods, making travel dangerous.

4. Storm Surge: Storm surges are typically more pronounced in Category 2 cyclones compared to lower categories. This can result in coastal inundation, posing a risk to coastal communities.

5. Preparation: To prepare for a Category 2 cyclone, it’s essential to secure loose items, reinforce doors and windows, and make necessary arrangements for evacuation if you are in a vulnerable area. Stock up on essential supplies, including food, water, and first aid kits.

6. Safety: During a Category 2 cyclone, it’s crucial to stay indoors and away from windows. Listen to local authorities for evacuation orders and updates.

After the cyclone has passed, be cautious of downed power lines, flooding, and debris when venturing outside.

Keep in mind that cyclone impacts can vary based on factors such as the cyclone’s size, forward speed, and the local geography.

Always follow the guidance of local authorities and weather agencies to stay safe during a cyclone.