TC HAROLD
Full Coverage

TC Harold

No significant damage to Ba businesses despite flooding

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 9, 2020 4:33 pm
Shop owners seen cleaning up shops because flooding from TC Harold.

Majority of businesses in Ba suffered no significant damage despite the town being flooded due to the heavy downpour yesterday.

Ba shop owner Vinesh Khatri says this was because flooding is common in the town area that they prepared a day before.

“We were prepared because there was News from the radio and the media and they were saying that there is a cyclone so whenever there’s a cyclone we expect flooding and we knew there was heavy rain so we got ourselves prepared a day before.”

Article continues after advertisement

Khatri also says majority of business owners have called on Government to do more dredging at the Ba River.

He says they have even asked the Ba Town Council to clean the river that runs through the town.

Another shop owner Mayas Pala says he has gone through 39 floods in Ba.

Pala says they are used to the flooding, however, they want something to be done.

