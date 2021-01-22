Seaqaqa residents escape rising waters

Batiri village in Seaqaqa is underwater and people have fled to a nearby evacuation centre.

Resident Aktar Hussein says none of the home in the village have been spared.

“The housing settlements are underwater. The Seaqaqa Town Bridge is closed from both sides you cannot cross and the Batiri villages we cannot cross because it’s all flooded.”

Residents living in Seaqaqa have been experiencing heavy rain and strong wind and people are unable to move out of their house to help their neighbors in need.

The Seaqaqa police post is also underwater.

Hussein says there is a similar situation in Dreketi where a number of houses are underwater.