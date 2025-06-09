Taskforce mobilised to tackle Fiji’s social and crime challenges

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

The Ministry of Justice has convened the first meeting of the Combined Law Enforcement and Social Crisis Agency Taskforce, signalling a tougher, more coordinated push to address Fiji’s growing social and criminal challenges.

Chaired by the Permanent Secretary for Justice, the high-level meeting brought together senior officials from the law and justice sector and key partner ministries, united around a shared priority of strengthening responses to drug harm, youth vulnerability, emerging crime trends and community wellbeing.

The Taskforce reaffirmed its mandate and aligned its work with national security priorities and the Government’s broader policy direction.

Article continues after advertisement

Agencies shared frontline perspectives covering policing, national security, health, education, rehabilitation, human rights, community outreach and the justice system.

Discussions highlighted the need for stronger operational collaboration, legislative review and modernisation, better public service coordination and deeper community engagement.

Next steps include finalising priority actions, reporting to agency leadership and rolling out joint implementation measures.

The Ministry of Justice says the meeting marks a decisive step toward a more unified, solutions-driven national response.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.