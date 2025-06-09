Taskforce ensures cost of living measures reach households

[file photo]

The government has intensified efforts to ensure households benefit from measures aimed at easing the cost of living.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says alongside broader fiscal measures, a dedicated taskforce has been set up to monitor the impact of government policies on consumer prices.

He says the taskforce, which brings together the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service , Ministry of Finance, Fiji Commerce Commission and the Consumer Council, is tasked with making sure that the reductions in duties and other policy measures are actually passed on to the consumers.

Article continues after advertisement

He stresses that the taskforce monitors key goods, including everyday items like chicken, frozen fish, potatoes, garlic, onions, tea, cooking oil, and selected fruits and vegetables, all of which have attracted zero duty or reduced levies under recent budget measures.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad

The government estimates that these initiatives are injecting around $500 million directly into Fijian households.

Professor Prasad says that the taskforce plays a vital role in ensuring compliance by businesses, thanking those who have passed on the price reductions while committing to address any instances where businesses have not done so.

Government’s policies are working it’s effective the results are showing the task force is doing a good job they they’ve gone around and it’s not as if they they’re going to police every little corner shop in the country but generally there is a surveillance a task force that is able to see if there is undue reluctance on the part of businesses to pass down the prices to consumers.

Professor Prasad also highlighted complementary measures, including subsidies for transport, continued support to farmers through higher prices for cane and rice and fertilizer subsidies, and increased wages for civil servants and minimum wage earners, all aimed at supporting household incomes.

Professor Prasad adds that these initiatives, combined with falling inflation, are helping Fijians manage daily expenses.

He stresses that the Consumer Price Index has averaged negative one percent from January to August 2025, with inflation in negative territory for seven consecutive months.

He says the taskforce continues to visit markets and stores across the country to verify that price reductions are reflected at the consumer level.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.