Taskforce assists in preparation of annual accounts

The financial statements of the 14 provincial councils up to the year 2024 is expected to be submitted by the end of this year.

This has been highlighted by Deputy Chief Executive at the iTaukei Affairs Board Sereana Matakibau, while making submission before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

Matakibau says they are working on clearing the backlog with the help of a taskforce.

“The taskforce is involved in the preparation of the annual accounts. They also assist the auditors when the audit of the account is on-going.”

Matakibau says the missing records in the previous years were one of the major challenges however they have noticed a general improvement in the record management at the provincial councils.

The taskforce will look into the preparation of the iTaukei Affairs Board accounts as well after updating the records for the 14 provincial councils.

