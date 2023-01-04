Waqanika to leave COC, calls on Sayed-Khaiyum to do the same

Suva Lawyer Tanya Waqanika. [File Photo]

Suva Lawyer Tanya Waqanika has confirmed she will be resigning from the Constitutional Offices Commission today.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party member told FBC News the survival of the coalition government is more important to her than a position in the COC.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had nominated Waqanika and Constitutional Lawyer Jon Apted to the COC, while Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama appointed former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

This morning, Waqanika says she is challenging Sayed-Khaiyum to either resign from COC or FijiFirst as per the constitution.

She claims that a member of the COC cannot have any affiliation with a registered political party while being in the COC as stated under the constitution.

FBC News has sought comment from Sayed-Khaiyum.