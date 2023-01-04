Tanya resigns from COC

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is expected to soon nominate a replacement for Suva Lawyer Tanya Waqanika in the Constitutional Offices Commission.

Waqanika has confirmed her resignation from the COC in order to focus on being a SODELPA member and ushering in the coalition government.

She told FBC News that the survival of the coalition government is more important to her than a position in the COC.

Waqanika and Constitutional Lawyer Jon Apted were nominated to the COC by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, while Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama appointed former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Waqanika says she is challenging Sayed-Khaiyum to either resign from COC or FijiFirst as per the provisions of the Political Parties Act.

She says a member of the COC cannot have any affiliation with a registered political party while being in the COC, as stated under the Political Parties Act.