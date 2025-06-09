Talks underway to modernize litter legislation

[Source: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has commenced national consultations to strengthen and modernize Fiji’s litter legislation, following Cabinet’s endorsement in May 2025 for a comprehensive review of all environment-related laws.

The first consultation on the Review of the Litter Act 2008 was held this week in Lami, bringing together representatives from the Suva and Lautoka City Councils, as well as the Sigatoka, Nausori, Tavua, Nadi, and Lami Town Councils.

Municipal health inspectors who are trained and appointed as Litter Prevention Officers also attended.

The session focused on identifying gaps in the current Act, assessing enforcement challenges, and exploring practical reforms to support cleaner and safer communities.

Participants shared on-the-ground experiences with litter management, calling for clearer definitions and responsibilities within the legislation, stronger and more consistent enforcement frameworks, and an expansion of LPO appointments across key ministries and agencies.

Stakeholders also emphasized the need to strengthen the powers, duties, and protection of LPOs to ensure effective compliance and improved public awareness.

Feedback gathered will directly inform the drafting of a more robust, inclusive, and enforceable Litter Act.

Further consultations with wider sectors will continue as part of the legislative review process.

