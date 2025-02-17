Takayawa urges Fijians to engage in carbon trading

[ FilePhoto ]

SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Tawake expresses support for the voluntary carbon market framework.

Speaking during the voluntary carbon market framework public consultation launch Takayawa states that it would positively benefit traditional resource owners.

He adds that most resource owners were particularly new to the idea of carbon trading, emphasising the significance of empowering and educating Fijians on venturing into more sustainable business opportunities.

“This is very important to the indigenous people, especially for those that have a big farmland that is not being utilised for farming or agriculture so it is not taken over by forestry so we can earn money.”

Takayawa is optimistic Fijians, especially resource owners, would venture into the direction of carbon trading, as it would also bolster global climate action.

