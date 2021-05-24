Tailevu youth groups receive government grant

The Ministry of Youth continues to ensure employment and leadership opportunities are provided to young Fijians.

Minister Parveen Kumar says youth need to cultivate diversity and invest in their strengths.

Last week Naqau Youth & Sports Club, Kaleli Youth & Sports Club and Kings Valley Youth Club in Tailevu were selected by the Ministry as recipients of the Youth Farm Initiative grant.

The three youth clubs are made up of 64 registered members in total and received farming tools and resources worth approximately $5,000.