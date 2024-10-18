Tailevu launches four-year strategic development plan

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Province of Tailevu has taken a significant stride to develop their communities with the establishment of a four-year Strategic Development Plan.

It was launched at the opening of the Tailevu Provincial Council meeting yesterday.

Chair Rusiate Tudravu says they have taken noted down issues encountered by their people which has been embedded into their plan.

Article continues after advertisement

“We work on our profile, what is there. You align it with our village integrated development plan, district, and then the strategic plan of the province.”



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Tudravu says their focus is on water and sanitation among other issues.

“The village profiling … and our priority is water and sanitation. And second priority is our hall, evacuation hall. And then the village beautification.”

Tudravu acknowledges the assistance from the government, through the iTaukei Affairs Ministry, which has enabled them to develop their communities.

The Province of Tailevu received $200,000 from the $2 million allocated for Village Improvement Scheme under the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs this fiscal year.