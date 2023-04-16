Tailevu GCC representatives appointed

The Tailevu Province is the first to choose its representatives for the Great Council of Chiefs meeting in May.

The three representatives include the Turaga Ratu na Toralewena, Ratu Ilaitia Dreuvuata, who will be the chief representative, the Turaga Taukei Nadakuta Ratu Isoa Gavidi, and the Turaga Tui Nabou Semi Matalau.

Tailevu Provincial Council Chair, Rusiate Tudravu says this follows the requirements from the Ministry of Itaukei Affairs to have three representatives for the GCC meeting.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is a major step for the province. We will now focus on supporting the chiefly island of Bau in preparation for the GCC.”

Tudravu says the province will also be supporting Bau Island with catering during the three meetings.

The GCC will be held from the 24th to the 26th of May.