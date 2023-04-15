Itaukei Affairs clarifies criteria

The Great Council of Chiefs Review team [Photo: Supplied]

The Ministry of Itaukei Affairs clarifies that the criteria used to appoint the Great Council of Chiefs Review team is totally competency-based and not vanua or provincial-based.

This was highlighted by Permanent Secretary Pita Tagicakirewa following the selection of the team on yesterday.

Tagicakirewa says the criteria used were open, transparent which includes a competitive process.

“The expression of interest for the GCC Review was advertised on the Fiji Times and the Fiji Sun on the 24th February and 4th March 2023. At the end of that process, we selected the best team and the best team is led by Jone Baledrokadroka.”

Tagicakirewa says they received 21 applications and 11 was shortlisted.

The team is led by Dr Jone Baledrokadroka, and other members include Ratu Timothy Tavanavanua, Dr Eci Nabalarua, Graham Leung, Malakai Naiyaga, Mereani Rokotuibau, and Dr Apisalome Movono.