Bau requested to fund GCC catering budget

The Vunivalu Tui Bau's spokesperson Tunitoga Jack Komaitai

The Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs has requested the Chiefly Island of Bau to provide the catering budget for the three-day Great Council of Chiefs meeting this May.

This was highlighted by the Vunivalu Tui Bau’s spokesperson Tunitoga Jack Komaitai while presenting during the Tailevu Provincial Council meeting at the Ratu Cakobau House in Nausori this morning

Tunitoga says the total cost of facilitating the GCC meeting is $400,000 of which $30,000 is the catering budget alone.

“We have received confirmation from the Ministry that they won’t be able to fund the $30K for catering. We all know that the new government is currently in a tight corner in terms of money. So they cannot give the $30K, so the Turaga Vunivalu has agreed for Bau to cater during the three-day meeting.”

Komaitai is requesting support from the province during the three-day meeting as it is the first GCC meeting after 16 years.

“When the Vunivalu says that Bau will cater, you all should know what that means.”

Tailevu Provincial Council Chair Rusiate Tudravu says the Turaga Vunivalu Ratu Epenisa Cakobau will need the support of the province during the GCC meeting.

“I hope that we all know what the Turaga Tunitoga is trying to say here, when the Turaga Vunivalu says yes, that means the whole of Tailevu. I hope you all understand.”

Ministry of Itaukei Affairs Permanent Secretary Pita Tagicakirewa says they are still finalizing the GCC Budget together with the GCC Review team.

“We are still discussing that with the Vanua of Bau. Obviously they will have some responsibility from their side but from the government side, we are still finalizing the cost.”

The Chiefs of the 22 Districts in Tailevu will meet next Tuesday to collaborate on the funding of the three day catering.

The GCC meeting will be held on 24th to the 26th of May.