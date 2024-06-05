Tackling transnational crime threats in the Pacific

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Members of the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police and Pacific Police Training Advisory Group have gathered in Suva for their bi-annual meeting, focusing on strengthening regional security against transnational crimes and civil unrest.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew has emphasized the urgency of the discussions, noting the real and immediate threats facing the region.

Fong Chew says their deliberations will ensure all police training needs align with the regional commitment of – By the Pacific, For the Pacific.

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

He also highlights the increasing challenges posed by transnational crimes and politically motivated threats to state sovereignty.

Fong Chew stresses the need for constant engagement among PICP member countries to be prepared for all possible scenarios.

The meeting seeks to strengthen regional cooperation and ensure that Pacific law enforcement remains robust and responsive to emerging security threats.