Tabuya urges parents to prioritise child safety this school holiday

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya is calling on parents and guardians to be extra vigilant as students prepare for the upcoming school holidays, warning that children will be more exposed to risks both at home and outdoors.

Tabuya says the break from school often means children spend significantly more time on electronic devices, urging families to balance screen use with meaningful, off-screen activities.

“We ask our adults, parents and guardians to spend more time with their children off screen and to do more wholesome activities with their children during the school holidays. Keep them safe and supervise them at all times when they’re out and about.”

The Minister also raised concerns about the current weather conditions, reminding families that the holiday season coincides with the country’s cyclone and flooding period.

Tabuya highlighted the vulnerability of children during natural disasters, especially when they are near waterways or travelling across seas.

Tabuya urged parents to ensure children do not swim in flooded waters, play near swollen rivers, or travel unsupervised in rough maritime conditions.

The Minister emphasised that a safe school holiday begins with proactive supervision and active engagement from parents and guardians.

