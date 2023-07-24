Tabuya speaks on gender inequality

Women Minister Lynda Tabuya. [Source: Ministry of Women ,Children and Poverty Alleviation - Fiji/ Facebook]

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya has taken to the international stage the urgency to address gender inequality in the context of the climate crisis.

Speaking during a plenary session at the Women Deliver 2023 conference in Rwanda, Tabuya says a more comprehensive and multifaceted approach is needed.

Tabuya says women and marginalized gender groups often bear a disproportionate burden from the impacts of climate change.

She also stresses the coalition government’s commitment to inclusivity and representation, gender-responsive climate policies, addressing gender disparities in access to resources, and promoting women’s leadership in climate action.

The successful Women Deliver 2023 Conference also saw the delivery of the ‘Oceanic Pacific Regional Outcomes Statement’.

This reflects the diverse individual and collective experiences and insights of those advocates and actors from across the Pacific.