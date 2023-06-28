Tabuya meets Australian counterpart

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya held her first face-to-face meeting with her Australian counterpart Senator Katy Gallagher at Capitol Hill in Canberra yesterday.

The meeting has been described as important in solidifying existing partnerships in the ministry’s programs funded by the Australian Government as well as exploring the way forward between the two relatively new governments.

Tabuya says Gallagher with over 20 years of experience in parliament is also a leader of the Senate.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds Gallagher is holding three very important portfolios, especially running the finances of the country which shows the confidence that the current Labour government has in women’s leadership.

Prior to this meeting, Tabuya met with the PALM Scheme Department and heads of DFAT who also briefed and exchanged ideas on how to improve its services for the mutual benefit of both countries.

She was hosted by Counsellor to the Fiji High Commission in Canberra, Salote Tagivakatini.

Tabuya returns to Fiji tomorrow.