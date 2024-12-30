Tabuya given a chance to explain her case

Former Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya

Former Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya, will be given the opportunity to speak before the People’s Alliance disciplinary committee makes a decision regarding her case.

This comes as the committee convened at their office in Suva to discuss whether Tabuya will remain a member of the party.

Tabuya has come under scrutiny after an explicit video featuring her was leaked and went viral.

Article continues after advertisement

She has been dismissed from the Cabinet and removed from her ministerial portfolio following the incident.

Party General Secretary Sila Balawa stated that the committee has 21 days to make a decision on Tabuya’s case.

“And then other phases will kick in. So what we want is for them to be given the freedom and the privacy to conduct their work with fairness and integrity without any interference from anybody and that they can give us an independent report.”

While not revealing many details about today’s meeting, Balawa emphasized that the process is being conducted independently, and they aim to protect the integrity of the proceedings.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka also participated in the meeting via Zoom.