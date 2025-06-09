Tabuya calls out lapses after journalist assault

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya has condemned the violent attack on FBC senior journalist Apenisa Waqairadovu outside court yesterday, saying Fiji cannot tolerate any assault on media personnel who are simply doing their job.

Tabuya says journalists must be able to report “free from violence, intimidation and harassment,” and yesterday’s attack was a direct failure in police escort and security protocols.

She says the incident should never have happened, and supports the strong directive issued by Minister for Policing Iowane Naivalurua for the Force to immediately fix the lapses that allowed a convicted offender to confront the media unrestrained.

Tabuya says when the State fails to secure court premises, it puts journalists and the public at risk.

She says both convicted and remand prisoners must be properly escorted under heavy guard to prevent similar incidents.

Responding to online comments blaming the journalist, Tabuya says such remarks reflect ignorance and a lack of empathy, stressing that violence is always a crime and should be condemned across society.

“For those that are making negative comments about what happened to the journalists, it just shows your ignorance and I think your lack of empathy for any person that is assaulted because it’s a crime. Any act of violence is a crime and as we launch the 16 days of activism today, especially for violence against women and girls and children, is that going to be your attitude for the women and children of this country who face violence? It’s no different from what that journalist faced yesterday.”

Assistant Minister for Sports and former journalist Aliki Bia, also condemned the attack, calling it “very disappointing and sad.”

He says the public often do not see the risks journalists take to bring verified information to the nation.

Bia says the attack is not an isolated incident, and he supports the call for stronger police protection for media workers at court and out in the field.

He says journalists regularly face danger while covering high-profile cases, and the public should be thankful for the work they do to keep Fiji informed.

