Tabuya acknowledges WFP

World Food Program Executive Director Cindy McCain during her courtesy visit to the Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

World Food Program Executive Director Cindy McCain is in the country.

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya received a courtesy visit from her yesterday.

During the meeting, Tabuya acknowledged WFP for meeting the needs of the most vulnerable group in Fiji over the years.

She says her Ministry looks forward to furthering its partnership with the United Nations agency in addressing the underlying issues faced by the most vulnerable in our communities.

Meanwhile, McCain says she is delighted by the work carried out by her team in the Pacific region and looks forward to expanding operations.



World Food Program Executive Director Cindy McCain [middle] [Source: Fiji Government]