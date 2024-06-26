Symposium challenges status quo

[Source: Ministry of Education/Facebook]

A symposium for heads of schools in Suva is underway, aiming to challenge the status quo and inspire teachers and staff to make changes that will transform classrooms and young minds.

The theme for this symposium is, “Moving Beyond: Embracing Changes through Transformational Leadership.”

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the theme aligns with the MoE Strategic Plan 2023-2026 and the Fiji National Education Policy Framework (2023 Denarau Declaration).

Radrodro says it also supports the Ministry’s vision of empowering Fiji’s future by nurturing innovative, lifelong learners and enriching lives through quality education delivery for all.



The Minister says transformational leadership is a management philosophy that encourages and inspires teachers to innovate and develop new ways to grow and improve the pathway to success.

He adds that the symposium will serve as a guiding light for other districts, leading and paving the way towards progress and development in the education sector.



