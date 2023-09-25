Symposium aims to secure digital future

[Source: Supplied]

Digicel Fiji hosted a Cyber Security Symposium in Suva last week which saw experts, industry leaders and government officials gather to address the pressing issues surrounding cyber security, with a special focus on Fiji.

Cyber threats are evolving at an unprecedented pace, impacting individuals, organisations and national security.

Digicel Fiji Chief Executive, Farid Mohammed, says the cyber security landscape is constantly evolving and the symposium was poised to play a pivotal role in creating awareness and training.

Mohammed says we all know someone who has experienced cybercrime, whether through collective breaches or personal scams.

Attendees had the opportunity to engage in informative discussions, hands-on workshops and invaluable networking sessions.

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua, says to build a tomorrow that is resilient, Fiji needs to prioritize the security and privacy of its digital frameworks today.

Tikoduadua says their commitment to secured digital transformation, as emphasized earlier, remains unyielding.

He adds the Fijian Government acknowledges the indispensable role of public-private partnerships in this quest.

He adds while the government provides regulatory guidance and support, the private sector, exemplified by entities like Digicel, brings forth unparalleled expertise and innovative solutions.”

The symposium-themed ‘Securing Tomorrow Today’ was attended by 120 participants.