Suva digital with new cashless parking app

Suva has launched a new digital parking solution to modernise street parking and improve urban services.

The app, Bula Parki, allows users to pay cashlessly and top up their parking credits anytime using mobile wallets.

Suva City Council Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa said users would receive notifications before their parking time expires, helping them avoid fines.

He states the move away from traditional parking meters is necessary, as many existing meters no longer work due to spare parts shortages.

Boseiwaqa adds the app supports the city’s vision of becoming a smart city through digitalisation and better service delivery.

D2UNET Managing Director Dineshwar Lal said Bula Parki would help solve parking challenges across Suva.

The City Council describes the launch as a proud moment for residents, commuters and stakeholders.

Boseiwaqa adds that the initiative sets a new benchmark for urban services in Fiji and across the Pacific.

