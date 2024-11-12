Suva Chief calls for drug abuse issue to be part of deliberation

The rising issue of drug abuse among youth in rural villages and maritime islands should top discussions at tomorrow’s Great Council of Chiefs meeting.

This follows concerns raised by Suvavou Village Paramount Chief Sanaila Mudunavosa, who highlighted the daily struggles faced by communities in the region, particularly due to their proximity to urban areas.

Mudunavosa says that given Suvavou’s geographical location and close proximity to the city, it is surrounded by people from various parts of the country, making the village vulnerable.

“While the majority of the village’s residents are not involved in drug use, it is often visitors living in the area who bring drugs into the community. The village is situated in what is known as a “red zone” area, where the drug issue is particularly severe. To address this growing problem, the village recently appointed two clan leaders to help tackle the challenges and provide leadership in resolving issues affecting their daily lives.”

Mudunavosa highlights concerns about drug abuse and land rights, specifically the return of land in the Suva area currently occupied by the city.

The Great Council of Chiefs, chaired by Viliame Seruvakula, will meet for a two-day session starting tomorrow, with rural and maritime community challenges set to be key discussion points.

In a statement, Seruvakula stated that they will review the existing iTaukei legislation and administrative processes.

He adds that the aim is to clarify legal implications that affect the community, ensuring that laws and regulations support long-term empowerment and resilience.

The GCC provides a platform for traditional leaders from across Fiji to deliberate on key issues affecting their people and to seek solutions for their benefit.