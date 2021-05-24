Sustainability is the key

Sustainability of fish stocks will be one of the key points of discussion in the Pacific Regional Fisheries Committee Ministerial Meeting in June.

Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau says Pacific Island countries need to continue to work together to ensure that fish stocks, in particular tuna, is sufficient to meet the demands of the fish market, without affecting the environmental balance.

“There’s about 16 different countries with different levels of fishing activities and levels of stocks that they hold, or that migrate through their EEZ’s. So it will be a discussion on how best to share our resources.”

Koroilavesau says real economic growth and financial independence can be realized if countries work towards plugging the gaps that contribute to significant losses from natural resources.

Meanwhile, Koroilavesau convened the week-long Food and Agriculture Organization’s Port States Measures Agreement (PSMA) meeting yesterday at the Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa in Nadi.



