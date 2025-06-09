Surveyors risk deregistration for incomplete jobs

[Photo Credit: Parliament of Fiji]

Complaints against licensed surveyors who take payment but fail to complete work are handled by the Surveyors Registration Board.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni explained this in Parliament.

Vosarogo pointed out that any complaint reaching the Ministry is immediately referred to the Board, an independent body established under the Surveyors Act of 1969.

He says the Board was mandated to investigate cases and take disciplinary action, including revoking a surveyor’s registration if work is not completed after payment.

The Minister added that complainants are also encouraged to report issues to the Police or the Fiji Competition and Consumer Commission for further action.

Vosarogo confirmed the Board meets monthly to ensure the timely handling of complaints and has previously deregistered surveyors for unprofessional or unethical conduct.

He states that the Ministry has appointed an inspecting surveyor to recheck the fieldwork against the submitted survey plans to verify accuracy.

The Minister stressed that when surveyors fail to uphold proper standards, the Board will take necessary actions, including revocation of registration, to maintain accountability and protect the public.

