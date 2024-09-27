Surging seas continue to threaten communities

Sea level rise continues to pose an alarming threat to human life and socio-economic livelihoods and the implications for adaptation and loss and damage are profound and far-reaching.

According to the United Nations’ recent report named Surging Seas in a warming world, 76 percent of disasters in the Pacific Islands including Fiji bring extreme winds, waves, intense storm surges, prolonged rainfall, and coastal flooding.

The report also highlights that tropical cyclone Winston which occurred caused 43 deaths in Fiji and losses of more than one-third of the gross domestic product.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary for Climate Change Dr Sivendra Michael says they are noting drastic changes in the projections regarding sea level rise.

“If the sea level rise was expected at one centimeter, we are seeing it at 1.3 or 1.4 centimeters. This might be a contribution of not only climate change but also human activity, poor waste management, and so forth.”

Dr Michael says with 90 percent of our communities living within 10 kilometers of the coastline and depend on the ocean for livelihoods, there is a need for enhanced regional discussions for effective policies and plans.

“These will likely continue to be worsened over time. The unpredictability of the changing tides as well are factors that are based on natural ecosystems as well as natural sciences. We need to work with those boundaries to be able to make informed decisions.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Biman Prasad says plans are in place to address these challenges.

“Challenges such as climate change and environment, so it’s a holistic plan. It has strategies within the plan.”

Prasad will also lead Fiji’s team to COP 29, focused on advancing efforts for easier access to climate financing.