Supply chain still a challenge, says Baronnet

[File Photo]

Pacific Energy South West Pacific says supply chain management remains a challenge.

Chief Executive Xavier Baronnet says the war between Russia and Ukraine enabled them to find adaptive ways to ensure they have ample supplies.

Baronnet says currently they are flexible with their operations as they have three fully operational vessels to meet the demand.

“We are still struggling with the supply because of the war in Ukraine and all the supply going to Europe. There has been a big change in the supply chain worldwide because all the fuel that was coming from Russia to Europe is now coming from Asia or the US, which gives less availability for the supply in the Pacific, mainly.”

He says they also managed to secure long-term contracts with the suppliers, which has assisted them greatly.