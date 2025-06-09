Supermarket closed down over health breach

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/Facebook]

A supermarket in Waila has been closed down by the Health Ministry for failing to comply with an Abatement Notice.

The notice was issued several weeks ago after health inspectors discovered insanitary and unhygienic conditions during a food retail inspection.

The Health Ministry states that despite being given time to address the issues, the supermarket did not meet the required standards.

Senior Assistant Health Inspectors issued the Closing Order yesterday.

The Ministry maintains it will not compromise on food safety regulations.

