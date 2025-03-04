Supermarket caught altering expiry dates

[File Photo]

The Consumer Council has condemned the actions of a major supermarket chain for altering the expiry date on a product.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says this was discovered during a routine market surveillance.

She says the supermarket was found tampering with expiry dates on a dairy product, which is known to spoil very quickly.

Shandil says the original expiry date on the product label, which was clearly marked as November 2024, was deliberately blocked out using a permanent marker, and a new, fraudulent expiry date of 2025 was then printed on the container, misleading unsuspecting consumers.

She says such actions are not only unethical, but also a serious violation of trust.

The CEO says the matter has been officially referred to the health department under the respective municipal council for further investigation and enforcement actions.

The Council also reminds food retailers that tampering with expiry dates is a direct violation of the Food Safety Act and Food Safety Regulations.

The Council, in collaboration with municipal councils, will continue to closely monitor supermarkets and hold accountable those who violate consumer rights.

