Sukuna park to reopen in March

[Source: Jon Apted]

The $1.5 million redeveloped iconic Ratu Sukuna Park in the capital city is expected to open by March this year.

This has been confirmed by Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa following concerns from the public about the continuous delays of the project.

He says that currently the contractor is building a podium and carrying out other upgrade works that would transform the look and also increase seating capacity from its initial setting.

“There is a border that has been put up by the contractors, and we are confident it should be opened by March. Also, they are doing much better landscaping than what was there before, and maybe more seating arrangements for people to come and enjoy while using Sukuna Park.”

The park was scheduled to open in October last year but was rescheduled due to the weather and redesigning issues.

Sukuna Park has always been one of the go-to spaces for people to relax and hang out while in the city.

The park has been closed to the public since 2020.