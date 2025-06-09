Suicide crisis hits youth and elderly

[file photo]

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu has raised serious concerns about suicide crisis, revealing that young people, the elderly, and members of the Fijian of Indian descent community are among the most affected groups.

Dr. Lalabalavu reveals that Fiji recorded 110 suicide-related cases between January and August this year including 63 completed suicides and 47 attempted suicides.

He highlighted this during his ministerial statement in parliament this morning.

While highlighting troubling demographic trends, he revealed that 13 young people aged 18 to 24 took their own lives, while 11 in the same age group attempted suicide in the first eight months of 2024.

He says the elderly population has not been spared.

“The reports also state that elderly population those who are 60 years and above have not been left out in this critical public health issue as 11 of them have committed suicide and five attempted suicide. Honourable Madam Deputy Speaker, the reports also highlight that ethnicity-wise Fijian of Indian descent recorded the highest number of 41 committing suicide and 33 attempted suicide cases.”

The Health Minister says the figures highlight the urgent need for targeted support, early intervention and open conversations on mental health to reduce stigma and save lives.

We need to transform how we perceive this complex issue and shifting from a culture of silence and stigma to one of openness, understanding and support and the call of action to start the conversation encourages everyone to start the conversation on suicide and suicide prevention.

Dr. Lalabalavu says these numbers show the crisis cuts across age groups, affecting both ends of the population.

National Committee on the Prevention of Suicide data shows that 70 percent of all cases were male.

Opposition Member of Parliament, Virendra Lal says many suicides stem from family conflicts and relationship struggles, not only clinical mental illnesses.

He is urging investment in family counselling and accessible marital support services.

We expect families to handle all the stress of modern life, but we give them no resources to do so. We must invest in healing the family to heal the nation. Madam Deputy Speaker, this is not just the health minister’s problem. It is the entire government’s responsibility.

The Western Division recorded the highest number of incidents with 32 suicides and 30 attempts, while cases in the Southern Division declined to 8 suicides and 2 attempts.

Dr. Lalabalavu says mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety, combined with unemployment, family violence, substance abuse and limited access to services in rural areas, remain key risk factors.

He acknowledged the work of NCOPS and the coordinated efforts between the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Justice, civil society groups and faith-based organizations.

These include awareness campaigns, hotline promotion, school dialogues and community engagement initiatives.

Dr. Lalabalavu is encouraging survivors and families affected by suicide to seek help, assuring that government support systems are available.

