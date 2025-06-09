Sugar Ministry proposes centralized government leasing

The Ministry of Sugar Industry is preparing a policy paper proposing that the Government, through the Ministry, become the main leaseholder of designated agricultural land and then sublease it to sugarcane farmers.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh says the proposed model will strengthen the long-term sustainability of the industry by providing greater security and continuity of land lease for cane production.

Singh says this includes preventing disruptions from disputes or non-renewed leases, and stopping the fragmentation of agricultural land so it remains dedicated to farming.

He adds that the model will allow land to be allocated to the most committed and capable farmers based on clear performance criteria.

“With Government-coordinated land blocks, we can better support mechanization, enforce essential farming standards, and implement infrastructure such as drainage, access roads, and irrigation more efficiently. At present, disputes between growers, neighbors, and families over boundaries, access roads, and fallow lands are common. Centralized leasing would reduce these conflicts by standardizing land management practices.”

Singh adds that this approach will increase production, strengthen the entire supply chain, provide confidence to both millers and growers, and help secure the long-term future of the sugar industry.

He says the proposed model is currently under consultation within sugar institutions and with farmers, and once all views are considered, it will be submitted to Cabinet for approval.

