Students urged to remain focused

[File Photo]

As students prepare to enter university in 2025, the pressure to succeed academically and meet expectations is high.

Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service Acting Chief Executive Avinay Kumar says university is a time to develop both personally and professionally, where students not only gain academic knowledge but also build skills, mindset, and confidence.

He is urging students to prioritize their own interests and avoid distractions that could hinder their academic success.

Article continues after advertisement

“I would encourage them to decide what they want to do (20:35) so that there is interest and they are passionate about doing. So, for example, we can’t force a teacher to become a teacher but we can help someone to become a teacher if they are passionate about it.”

Kumar says the pressure to choose a career path based on others’ expectations can sometimes cloud a student’s judgment however students need to recognize that their university experience is their own responsibility.