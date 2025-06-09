Students told to stay home

All schools in Fiji will remain closed tomorrow as authorities respond to heavy rain and widespread flooding.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro, in consultation with the National Disaster Risk Management Office, said the closure follows reports from District Education Offices assessing the situation.

The aim is to keep children and school communities safe.

Heads of Schools and teachers should stay in contact with their Management Committees and District Education Offices for updates.

They are also reminded to secure school premises.

Parents and guardians are urged to keep children at home, avoid unnecessary travel, and not cross flooded roads, creeks, or rivers.

Swimming in rivers or flood-affected areas should also be avoided.

The Ministry of Education will continue to monitor the situation.

The Education Minister said the safety and welfare of children and school communities remain the Ministry’s top priority. Updates on reopening will be provided when available.

