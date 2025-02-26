Student nurse bailed, boyfriend remanded

A 21-year-old student nurse of Labasa who allegedly gave false information to police has been released on bail by the Magistrates Court.

The student who is charged with count of giving false information to a public servant appeared before Magistrate Amelia Vavadakua this afternoon.

It is alleged that the student lodged a report with police stating that she was assaulted and robbed by two unknown i-Taukei men last Saturday at a park while on her way to work at Labasa Hospital.

However, upon police investigation, CCTV footage showed that she got into a taxi straight after getting off a bus at the Labasa Bus Stand and was dropped at her boyfriend’s house in Line Point, Batinikama, in Labasa.

It is alleged that the items she had claimed were stolen was found at the boyfriend’s place.

Investigation also reveals that she was allegedly assaulted by her 25-year-old boyfriend and not by two men as she had claimed.

Her 25- year- old boyfriend is also facing a charge of one count of assault causing actual bodily harm for allegedly assaulting the student nurse.

The matter has been adjourned to March 12.

