Student involved in street fight identified

[Source: Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force has managed to identify the student who was part of a fight in Nasinu.

This follows a video circulating on social media showing the student fighting with another young man.

Divisional Police Commander South, SSP Wate Vocevoce, says they have visited the school and identified the victim.

SSP Vocevoce says officers have met with the student and his guardian at their residence.

He adds that the cause of the fight was an argument and a heated exchange of words regarding a personal matter.

The student refused to lodge a report or pursue the matter further.